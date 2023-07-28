Pitching falters as Brewers lose to Braves 10-7

Box Score

The Brewers saw the National League’s top offense up close on Friday night, as the Braves tallied 15 hits to defeat Milwaukee 10-7.

The Brewers held a pair of brief leads early in the game, but Atlanta scored in four of eight innings to thwart the Crew’s best offensive game since they scored 11 runs against the Pirates on July 1.

With Sal Frelick and Andruw Monasterio on base in the second inning, a groundout by Abraham Toro and a single by Tyrone Taylor gave the Brewers a 2-0 lead. In the fourth, Joey Wiemer laced a go-ahead double with two outs to give the Brewers a 4-3 lead.

The Braves jumped on Adrian Houser with a three-run second. After Houser walked Marcell Ozuna with two outs, the Braves strung together four straight hits to make it 3-2. Ozuna immediately answered Wiemer’s double with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth that tied the game at 4-4.

Houser allowed three straight singles to open the fifth, making it a 5-4 game. He gave way to Hoby Milner, who allowed another run to score on a sac fly by Matt Olson, upping Atlanta’s lead to 6-4.

Bryse Wilson worked a scoreless sixth inning but failed to record an out in the seventh while allowing four more runs, increasing the deficit to 10-4.

At that point, Craig Counsell summoned Justin Wilson out of the bullpen for his Brewers debut, but the left-hander suffered an injury while warming up. J.C. Mejia entered instead and finished off the inning. He returned to throw a scoreless eighth.

The Brewers came within striking distance on a three-run home run by Abraham Toro in the eighth inning, but the six-run deficit proved too steep to overcome.

Game two of the three-game series is Saturday night at 6:20 p.m. CT. Julio Teheran starts against his former team, and Bryce Elder toes the rubber for the Braves.