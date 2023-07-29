Carlos Santana added to active roster, Justin Wilson placed on 15-day IL among other roster moves

The Brewers made their first significant move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, trading for first baseman Carlos Santana on Thursday. Today, he is officially on the active roster. Santana is penciled in at the number three spot in Saturday’s lineup while getting the start at first base. Santana enters his first start as a Brewer slashing .235/.321/.412 with 12 home runs.

On Friday, left-hander Justin Wilson was getting ready to make his first Major League appearance after having Tommy John surgery when he appeared to injure his left arm. On Saturday, he was sent to the 15-day IL with what the Brewers are calling a left lat strain. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, Wilson is headed back to Milwaukee for more testing, but there is fear that the injury from Wilson is “significant”.

Jahmai Jones was optioned down to Triple-A Nashville, while right-hander Trevor McGill was recalled. Jones is slashing .200/.273/.300 in seven games with the Brewers. Meanwhile, McGill is 1-0 with a 4.60 ERA in 15 relief appearances. This move is to fill the gap in the bullpen as Wilson heads to the IL.