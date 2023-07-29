Brewers lose to Braves 11-5

Box Score

The Brewers offense has seen some good games in the last few days. Unfortuantely, it hasn’t coincided with good pitching. That was the story again tonight as the Brewers fell behind by six runs in the first, on track to an 11-5 loss.

Julio Teheran took the brunt of the damage tonight in his start. He gave up six runs in the first inning and then nine total in the start. He did eat up five innings in the start. He also allowed eleven hits, with three of those home runs.

The Brewers put their first run on the board in the fourth inning thanks for a Sal Frelick sacrifice fly. They also got four runs in the eventh from a Joey Wiemer RBI single and a William Contreras three-run home run. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to overcome the massive deficit.

In his first game with the Brewers, Carlos Santana went 0-for-3 with a walk. William Contreras led the offense with a 2-for-4 day with 3 RBI. Five other Brewers added on a hit as well. However, the Braves had 17 hits as a whole, with every starter recording at least one hit. Three of their starters (Ronald Acuna Jr, Marcell Ozuna, Orlando Arcia) each had three hits.

The Brewers remain a half-game up in the division after the Reds lost to the Dodgers tonight. However, the Cubs have become a threat again, winning eight straight to pull within 3 1⁄ 2 games of the Brewers.

The Brewers will need a win tomorrow to avoid being swept for the first time since June against the Athletics and Twins. Colin Rea goes to the mound to face AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 12:35 PM.