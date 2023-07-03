Brewers place Brian Anderson on paternity list, sign Jahmai Jones

The Brewers announced that third baseman/outfielder Brian Anderson was placed on the paternity list and infielder Jahmai Jones was signed as a free agent prior to Monday’s series opener against the Cubs.

INF/OF Brian Anderson placed on the paternity list.



INF Jahmai Jones signed as a free agent and active for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/5tziUSbEzq — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 3, 2023

Anderson is expected to be out for a few days this week, with Andruw Monasterio scheduled to start at third base and Blake Perkins in right field on Monday. Anderson is slashing .273/.318/.374 with nine homers and 37 RBIs for a 91 OPS+ this season.

Jones, a former top prospect of the Angels, has had minimal major-league appearances with the Angels and Orioles. He most recently spent time with the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate, where he slashed .293/.428/.543 across 62 games in 2023 before opting out of his minor-league contract. In 29 MLB games, he’s slashed .176/.228/.216 with 13 hits and four RBIs. His last major-league appearance came in 2021 with Baltimore.