Game Thread #85: Milwaukee Brewers (45-39) vs. Chicago Cubs (38-44)

After a long but successful road trip, the Brewers are back home. Their long stretch vs the NL Central continues, as their border rivals to the south, the Chicago Cubs, made their way to American Family Field for four games starting Monday. For game one, Julio Teheran will square off against Drew Smyly.

Teheran has been everything and more for the Brewers since joining the club in May. He has a 2.85 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 25 strikeouts. Unfortunately for Teheran and the Brewers, the run support has not been there in his few starts, leading to a 2-3 personal record and a 2-5 team record in his seven starts. On the other side, Drew Smyly has a 7-5 record and a 3.96 ERA. While Marcus Stroman and Justin Steele have dominated the headlines as the Cubs leading pitchers, Smyly has quietly been a productive arm in the rotation.