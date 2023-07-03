Brewers Week in Review: Week 14

Last Week’s Results

Monday: Brewers 2, Mets 1

Tuesday: Mets 7, Brewers 2

Wednesday: Brewers 5, Mets 2

Thursday: Brewers 3, Mets 2

Friday Pirates 8, Brewers 7

Saturday: Brewers 11, Pirates 8

Sunday: Brewers 6, Pirates 3

Division Standings

Brewers: 45-39

Reds: 45-39

Pirates: 39-44 (5.5 GB)

Cubs: 38-44 (6 GB)

Cardinals: 35-48 (9.5 GB)

Last Week

Brewers: 5-2

Reds: 4-2

Pirates: 4-2

Cubs: 1-5

Cardinals: 3-3

Top Pitching Performance

Corbin Burnes carried a perfect game into the sixth inning Saturday against the Pirates. Despite allowing two runs in the inning, Burnes made it a strong seven innings striking out seven and allowing just one hit in an 11-8 victory.

Top Hitting Performance

Christian Yelich was swinging a hot bat in June. He slashed .311/.408/.485 in the month and highlighted the great month at the plate with a three-hit performance against the Mets on Wednesday. He went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in the 5-2 win.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Thomas Pannone and Peter Strzelecki

The Brewers optioned Strzelecki to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday and selected Thomas Pannone. Pannone had a long-relief appearance on Friday was designated for assignment on Saturday.

Matt Bush

RHP Matt Bush was designated for assignment on Saturday. Bush has been struggling in 2023. Through 12 games, he had an ERA of 9.58 and an 0-2 record, including a walk-off home run in Friday night’s loss.

Brice Turang and Luis Urias

Luis Urias was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, and Brice Turang was recalled to replace the struggling Urias. Urias, who missed most of the season so far due to a hamstring injury, only has a wRC+ of 60 in 2023. Turang, who was sent down earlier in the month, recorded three hits in his first four games back.