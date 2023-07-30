Brewers place Julio Teheran on injured list, recall Peter Strzelecki

The Brewers placed Julio Teheran on the 15-day injured list before Sunday’s series finale against the Atlanta Braves, the club announced. Peter Strzelecki was recalled in a corresponding move.

Teheran was a godsend for a depleted rotation when the Brewers signed him in May. The veteran allowed six earned runs in his first 35 1⁄ 3 innings, posting a 1.53 ERA and 3.94 FIP in six starts.

It has been the opposite story in Teheran’s last five outings. He has allowed 27 runs over 27 1⁄ 3 innings in that stretch, inflating his season ERA to 4.74.

In his last start against the Braves, Teheran allowed nine runs in five innings. Most of the damage occurred in a six-run first inning.

With Wade Miley set to return to the rotation on Wednesday, Teheran’s spot looked to be in jeopardy. Now he will head to the injured list with a hip impingement.

Strzelecki returns to the big-league bullpen after a month-long stint in Triple-A Nashville.

The 28-year-old began the year as the primary setup man to Devin Williams. His performance grew more inconsistent as the season progressed, and the rise of Joel Payamps and Elvis Peguero made him the odd man out when the Brewers needed fresh arms in the bullpen.