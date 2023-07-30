Game Thread #111: Milwaukee Brewers (57-48) @ Atlanta Braves (66-36)

Colin Rea leads the Brewers on Sunday afternoon as they try to avoid getting swept by the best team in baseball. Rea enters today’s game with a 5-4 record and a 4.53 ERA. He will go up against AJ Smith Shawver, who is making his first start since June 23rd.

The Brewers have flipped the script in this series against the Braves. On offense, they have produced their highest scoring in two games since the All-Star break, scoring seven runs in the first game and five in game two. This rare offensive output, however, has been wasted due to the fact the pitching staff has allowed double-digit runs in each of the first two games. The Brewers will try to close that gap on Sunday with a right-hander on the mound to start, which has been a better matchup so far this season.

