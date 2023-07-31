Minor League Roundup Week #18

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week 18 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds had another split this week, going 3-3 against the Norfolk Tides (15-11) to move to 14-12 in the second half, still 1.5 games behind the Iowa Cubs and St. Paul Saints, who both sport 16-11 records.

Keston Hiura continues to hit well in the minors, as he slashed .211/.250/.526 with two homers and six RBIs this week. Hiura is now slashing .300/.394/.555 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs across 60 games with the Sounds this season. Patrick Dorrian slashed .400/.571/.733 with a homer and two RBIs, while also leading the team with six hits. As a team, the Sounds slashed .236/.351/.405 with seven homers and 30 runs scored on the week.

Caleb Boushley had a strong start, spanning six one-run innings while allowing six hits and two walks with six punchouts. Robert Gasser struck out five across five two-run innings, while Janson Junk struck out four across 6 ⅔ innings, allowing two runs. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff finished the week with a 5.92 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 48 ⅔ innings.

The Sounds now welcome the Durham Bulls (15-12) for six games in Nashville beginning Tuesday. Nashville split six games with Durham earlier this season.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers swept the Birmingham Barons (8-18) in six games to improve to 17-10, one game up on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (16-11) in the division.

Jackson Chourio continues to rake, slashing .348/.483/.783 with two homers, six RBIs, eight hits, 11 runs, and three stolen bases on the week. Chourio finishes his month of July slashing .388/.447/.718 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 19 games. Wes Clarke, Tristen Lutz, and Zavier Warren each had a pair of homers themselves, with Warren leading the team with nine RBIs. As a team, the Shuckers slashed a league-best .280/.397/.505 with 11 homers and 51 runs scored on the week.

Carlos F. Rodriguez had another strong start, allowing one run across five innings on two hits and two walks with a team-high eight strikeouts. James Meeker had two solid starts, spanning 11 innings and allowing five runs (three earned) with five strikeouts. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers finished the week with a league-best 2.35 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 53 ⅔ innings.

Biloxi now travels to Pensacola to battle the Blue Wahoos with first place on the line. The Shuckers are an even 9-9 against the Wahoos this season.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers took four of six against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (18-12) to improve to 16-14 and moving within two games of the Kernels for the division lead in the second half.

Jose Acosta had a strong week offensively, slashing .222/.364/.556 with one homer and three RBIs, while Robert Moore slashed .292/.393/.458 with a homer, five RBIs, three stolen bases, and a team-high seven hits. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .213/.305/.299 with four homers and 24 runs scored this week.

Edwin Jimenez had a great start for the Rattlers, allowing just one hit and three walks while striking out 10 across 7 ⅓ scoreless innings. Tyler Woessner allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks with seven strikeouts across five innings. As a staff, the Rattlers finished the week with a 3.86 ERA, striking out 68 batters over 56 innings.

Wisconsin now travels to South Bend to battle the Cubs (13-17). The Rattlers went 3-3 against the Cubs in their lone series back in May.

A Carolina

The Mudcats had another strong week, winning five straight against the Columbia Fireflies (14-16) before dropping the finale on Sunday, improving to 18-11 in the second half and holding onto first place in the Carolina League North standings.

Jose Sibrian had a strong week, slashing .438/.526/.938 with two homers, seven RBIs, and seven hits in just four games. Jace Avina had six hits of his own, slashing a solid .316/.381/.526 in five games. As a team, the Mudcats slashed a strong .259/.362/.395 with four homers and 38 runs scored.

Logan Henderson had the strongest start of the week, spanning five innings and allowing two runs on four hits and a walk with a team-high eight strikeouts. Will Childers looked strong in long-relief in Sunday’s finale, holding the Fireflies to just one hit and two walks while striking out seven across six scoreless innings. As a team, the Mudcats finished the week with a 2.72 ERA, striking out 57 batters across 53 innings.

Carolina now heads to Fayetteville to battle the Woodpeckers (13-16) for seven games, including a doubleheader on Tuesday that will complete the suspended July 9 game, in which Carolina led 2-0 in the second. The Mudcats are 7-7 against Fayetteville this season.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)