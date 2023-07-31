Brewers Week in Review: Week 18

Last Week’s Results

Monday: Brewers 3, Reds 2

Tuesday: Reds 4, Brewers 3

Wednesday: Brewers 3, Reds 0

Friday: Braves 10, Brewers 7

Saturday: Braves 11, Brewers 5

Sunday: Braves 8, Brewers 6

Division Standings

Reds: 58-49

Brewers: 57-49 (0.5 GB)

Cubs: 53-52 (4 GB)

Pirates: 47-58 (10 GB)

Cardinals: 47-60 (11 GB)

Last Week

Reds: 3-3

Brewers: 2-4

Cubs: 5-1

Pirates: 4-2

Cardinals: 3-4

Top Pitching Performance

Freddy Peralta delivered his best outing of the season against the Reds on Wednesday, firing six scoreless innings while tying a career-high with 13 strikeouts. Peralta scattered four hits and generated 24 swings and misses.

Top Hitting Performance

William Contreras wrapped up a strong month of July with a great week at the plate, slashing .360/.407/.600. Contreras doubled in all three games of the Braves series, including a go-ahead double that gave the Brewers a brief lead on Sunday. He also homered on Saturday.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Jesse Winker & Abraham Toro

The Brewers placed Winker on the injured list with back spasms on Wednesday and recalled Toro from Triple-A. Toro made an immediate impact, collecting four hits throughout the week and homering on Friday.

Carlos Santana

Needing reliability at first base, the Brewers acquired Santana from the division-rival Pirates. The veteran’s best days at the plate are behind him, but he provides the Brewers with an average bat and elite glove at first base. Santana homered on Sunday for his first hit as a Brewer. Jamhai Jones was optioned to Triple-A to clear a roster spot for him.

Justin Wilson

The Brewers activated Wilson from the injured list on Friday, marking his return from Tommy John surgery. Unfortunately, Wilson suffered a lat injury in the bullpen while preparing to enter the game that night. The Brewers placed him on the 15-day injured list, and Craig Counsell indicated that Wilson is dealing with a significant injury. Trevor Megill was optioned to make room for Wilson and was returned to the roster after the new injury.

Julio Teheran

Teheran was placed on the injured list with a hip impingement after allowing nine runs in five innings against the Braves on Saturday. Peter Strzelecki was recalled in a corresponding move.

Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff will join the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday to make his third rehab start. After that outing, the Brewers will decide if he is ready to return to the big-league rotation.

Brian Anderson

Anderson traveled with Woodruff to Nashville over the weekend, where he will embark on a short rehab assignment. Anderson has been on the injured list since July 16 with a back strain and has not played since July 9.

Wade Miley

Miley, who has been on the injured list since July 17, will return to start Wednesday against the Nationals.

Bennett Sousa

The Brewers transferred Sousa to the 60-day injured list to clear a 40-man roster spot for Wilson. He began a rehab assignment at the team’s rookie league complex.