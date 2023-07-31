Brewers reliever Jake Cousins claimed off waivers by Astros

Brewers reliever Jake Cousins was claimed off waivers by the Houston Astros on Monday, per the clubs’ official transaction logs. MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy noted the move.

The move clears a space on the Brewers’ 40-man roster in the final hours before the MLB trade deadline.

In nine appearances out of the big-league bullpen this year, Cousins posted a 4.82 ERA and 6.39 FIP.

The 29-year-old was drafted in the 20th round by the Washington Nationals but found himself out of affiliated baseball by the start of the 2019 season. After a strong performance with the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League, the Brewers purchased his contract.

Cousins ascended quickly through the minor leagues and made his big-league debut in 2021. A sweeping slider and power sinker combination helped Cousins strike out 35.2% of hitters faced while posting a 2.70 ERA in 30 innings out of the bullpen as a rookie. He ran a concerning 15.2% walk rate, but Cousins showcased the potential to become a high-leverage piece with more experience.

Instead, a UCL injury in his throwing elbow wiped out much of Cousins’ 2022 season, and he has since bounced between the minor leagues and a low-leverage role with the Brewers. He missed time earlier this year with a right shoulder injury and eventually became the victim of a roster crunch.

In other news, the Brewers released third baseman Mike Brosseau over the weekend so he could sign with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball.

Brosseau hit for a .762 OPS as a bench piece for the Brewers last season but struggled to a .654 OPS in 78 plate appearances this year. He was optioned to Triple-A on June 5 and outrighted off the 40-man roster on July 9.