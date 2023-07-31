Brewers acquire Mark Canha from Mets, per report

The Brewers have added another bat to their lineup via trade, with Will Sammon of The Athletic reporting that Milwaukee has acquired Mark Canha from the New York Mets.

Andy Martino reported that Justin Jarvis, the Brewers’ #30 prospect, is heading to New York as the return for Canha.

Canha, who plays all three outfield positions and also has experience as a corner infielder, is hitting .245/.343/.381 this season. That translates to a 100 wRC+.

While not much to write home about, that production represents a significant improvement in right field, where Canha figures to slot into Milwaukee’s lineup. The Brewers have received a National League-worst 75 wRC+ from the position.

The club recently promoted Sal Frelick to provide a spark in the outfield. With Canha in tow, Frelick could spend more time in center field at the expense of Joey Wiemer.

Canha is in the second year of a two-year deal he signed with the Mets before the 2021 season. His contract includes a club option for 2024.

Sammon added that the Mets will cover Canha’s remaining salary for 2023, with the Brewers responsible for paying his 2024 option or buyout.

The 23-year-old Jarvis began the season with Double-A Biloxi, pitching to a 3.33 ERA and 4.02 FIP in 14 starts. That earned him a promotion to Triple-A Nashville, where he has made three starts.

Jarvis will be eligible for the Rule 5 Draft this winter.

The Brewers will need to clear space on their 26-man roster for Canha, but a 40-man spot is open after the Houston Astros claimed Jake Cousins off waivers earlier on Monday.