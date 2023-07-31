Brewers lose fourth straight, 5-3

Box Score

The Brewers entered the series against the Nationals reeling after losing three straight to the Braves. Corbin Burnes was on the hill in game one facing off against Jake Irvin. The Brewers are in a tight race with the Reds for the top spot in the NL Central, so winning games against teams like the Nationals is very important.

Washington got on the board first, scoring in the second inning off a solo home run from Joey Meneses to lead off the inning. Burnes was able to get out of the inning with no further damage. Milwaukee struck back in the top of the 3rd inning off of a William Contreras double that scored Christian Yelich.

With the game tied at one run each in the bottom of the fifth inning, with multiple errors from Milwaukee’s fielders, the Nationals would scrape across another run, taking a 2-1 lead. The Brewers would answer back again in the top of the sixth when Andruw Monasterio singled to right field, scoring Frelick on the play.

Milwaukee would take the lead in the top of the seventh when Joey Wiemer cranked a 409-foot home run to center field. Elvis Peguero would come in to pitch in the bottom of the seventh and would allow three runs on a double and two singles, giving Washington a 5-3 lead.

The Brewers were unable to get a threat going in either the eighth or ninth inning, losing their fourth straight game to teams in the NL East. Game two of the series will feature Freddy Peralta taking on Josiah Gray. The first pitch will be at 6:05 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and follow us on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.