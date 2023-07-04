Minor League Roundup Week #14

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week 14 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds got off to a strong start in the second half, taking five of six from the Memphis Redbirds for a 5-1 record, one game back of the St. Paul Saints who went a perfect 6-0.

Mike Brosseau, Cam Devanney, Alex Jackson, and Abraham Toro each had a pair of homers on the week, as Toro led the quartet with a .500/.550/1.125 slash line, including eight hits, 10 RBIs, three walks, and no strikeouts en route to earning International League Player of the Week honors. Jackson drove in six runs and had five hits of his own, slashing .385/.550/.846. As a team, the Sounds slashed .297/.396/.511 with 11 homers and 46 runs scored on the week.

Caleb Boushley made two starts and won both, totaling 12 innings and allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts. Robert Gasser continued pitching well, allowing two runs across 5 ⅔ innings while striking out eight. Janson Junk also had a strong start, going seven innings and allowing one run with six strikeouts. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff had a league-best 3.15 ERA with 44 strikeouts over 54 ⅓ innings.

Nashville now returns home to battle the Columbus Clippers (4-2) for six games. This is the first and only time the Sounds face Columbus this season.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers started off the second half of the season with a rough 2-4 week, including a four-game losing streak through Monday against the Mississippi Braves (4-2).

Jefferson Quero had an incredible week offensively for the Shuckers, slashing .526/.591/.842 and leading the team in hits (10) and homers (two) while driving in three runs and scoring three runs himself. Tyler Black also had a strong week, totaling seven hits, including two triples and a homer with five RBIs. Freddy Zamora had seven hits of his own, including a homer. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .276/.364/.419 with seven homers and 26 runs scored.

TJ Shook had the standout performance of the week on the mound, going six scoreless innings and allowing just one hit while striking out 11 batters. Nick Bennett had a strong long-relief appearance, totaling five innings and allowing one run on two hits and four walks with two punchouts. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers finished the week with a 6.17 ERA and 65 strikeouts over 54 innings.

Biloxi now travels to take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (3-3) who won the Southern League South in the first half. The Shuckers are an even 6-6 with the Wahoos this season.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers finished with a 3-3 split with the Quad Cities River Bandits (3-6) in their first six-game set of the second half, moving to 5-4, one game behind Beloit and Peoria in the Midwest League West standings.

Ernesto Martinez led the team with two homers and seven hits on the week, slashing .333/.364/.519 while driving in five runs and scoring five himself. Eric Brown Jr. homered and slashed .313/.368/.500 with five homers and three stolen bases. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .211/.302/.299 with four homers and 29 runs scored this week.

Stiven Cruz went five scoreless in his start this week, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out eight batters. Nick Merkel had a pair of wins in two relief appearances, totaling 6 ⅔ innings, over which he allowed two runs on six hits while striking out seven. Ryan Brady, Sam Gardner, and Shane Smith were also effective out of the bullpen, allowing no runs across 11 ⅔ total innings (four appearances). As a staff, the Rattlers finished the week with a 5.40 ERA, striking out 43 batters over 51 ⅔ innings.

Wisconsin now heads home to take on the Beloit Sky Carp (6-3) for six games beginning Tuesday. The Rattlers are 2-6 against Beloit this season, including a 1-4 record at home.

A Carolina

The Mudcats went 2-4 against the Down East Wood Ducks (6-3) to fall to 3-6 to open the second half of the season.

Jace Avina and Jose Sibrian had the lone homers for the Mudcats this week. Luis Lara was the only player to exceed five hits on the week, totaling eight hits in 24 at-bats for a .333/.360/.375 slash line and two RBIs. As a team, the Mudcats slashed a league-worst .165/.229/.216 with two homers and just 11 runs scored.

Logan Henderson and Will Childers earned the two wins for Carolina, each going five innings and allowing one run. Henderson totaled eight strikeouts and Childers had four of his own. Patricio Aquino also had a successful start, allowing just two unearned runs over five innings on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts, although he did get pegged with the loss. As a team, the Mudcats finished with a 4.14 ERA, striking out 47 batters across 50 innings.

Carolina now welcomes the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (4-5) to town for six games. The Mudcats are 2-7 against the Woodpeckers this season, including a 1-6 record in a seven-game series (including one makeup) back in June.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)