Game Thread #86: Milwaukee Brewers (46-39) vs. Chicago Cubs (38-45)

After erasing a 6-0 deficit to defeat the Cubs yesterday, the Brewers will look to keep the good times rolling in the second game of the four-game series.

The Fourth of July pitching matchup will feature a pair of soft-tossing veterans.

Wade Miley, who made nine appearances for the Cubs last season, gets the start for the Brewers. Kyle Hendricks, who has thrown the ball well in seven starts since returning from a shoulder injury, starts for the Cubs.

Rowdy Tellez and Jesse Winker return to the lineup against the right-handed Hendricks.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT.

LIneups