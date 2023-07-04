Brewers fall to Cubs 7-6 in extra innings

Box Score

The Brewers erased a deficit in the late innings for the second straight day, but they failed to take a lead and lost to the Cubs 7-6 in extra innings on Tuesday.

The offense once again picked up a starting pitcher after a lackluster outing. Wade Miley allowed four runs on nine hits in five innings and left with his team in a 4-0 hole.

Kyle Hendricks held the Brewers hitless through the first four innings, but they cut the deficit in half with runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Brice Turang plated Owen Miller in the fifth with a base hit. In the sixth, William Contreras reached on an infield single. Catcher Miguel Amaya’s throw went up the first-base line, allowing Contreras to advance an extra base and scoring Christian Yelich from second.

Amaya would make up for his error in the top of the eighth, doubling off Hoby Milner to score two and make it a 6-2.

The Brewers’ offense continued chipping away. An RBI single by Rowdy Tellez and a double by Willy Adames in the eighth made it 6-4. Raimel Tapia and Brice Turang singled to lead off the ninth. A base hit by Yelich and a sac fly by William Contreras tied the game at 6-6 and sent it to extra innings.

Elvis Peguero worked a scoreless tenth, but Clayton Andrews allowed a run in the eleventh on an infield single by Nico Hoerner.

Meanwhile, the Brewers failed to score in both frames, making two outs at the plate on questionable sends from third base.

In the tenth, Jason Lane sent Andruw Monasterio from second base on a one-out single by Owen Miller. Ian Happ threw out Monasterio at the plate, and Miller was thrown out at second attempting to take another base on the throw to end the inning.

In the eleventh, Miller attempted to score on a shallow one-out flyout by Brice Turang. Happ threw a one-hop strike to home for a game-ending double play.

The Brewers take on the Cubs again on Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. CT. Adrian Houser starts for the Brewers, while left-hander Justin Steele takes the mound for the Cubs.