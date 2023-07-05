Rowdy Tellez placed on IL and Mike Brosseau designated for assignment as part of flurry of roster moves

With game three of the series against the Cubs coming up this afternoon, the Brewers made a flurry of roster moves prior to today’s game. In total, a total of eight players were affected by today’s set of roster moves.

First up, Brian Anderson was reinstated to the active roster following a stay on the paternity list. To clear a roster space for him, Rowdy Tellez was placed on the 10-day IL with right forearm inflammation. No details are available on Tellez’s injury, but he’s gone 6-for-47 with 2 doubles, 4 walks, and a sacrifice fly in his last 15 games.

The Brewers also brought up more bullpen reinforcements from Nashville. Tyson Miller was recalled from Nashville and J.C. Meija was selected. Miller has allowed five runs in 8.2 innings for the Brewers so far this season. Meija pitched in two games for the Brewers last season and has a 3.86 ERA for Nashville this season.

Clayton Andrews and JB Bukauskas were optioned to Nashville to clear the roster space for those two relievers. Both pitched in two games with the Brewers. Bukauskas had two scoreless innings in two games, while Andrews allowed five runs in 1.2 innings pitched.

The Brewers also made some adjustments to the 40-man roster with today’s move. Mike Brosseau was designated for assignment, and Thomas Pannone was released. Brosseau was sent down on June 4 and never got going in the minors. In 18 games with the sounds, he batted .188/.232/.375. As for Pannone, he pitched once against the Pirates and allowed 2 runs in 2.2 IP before being designated for assignment.