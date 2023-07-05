Game Thread #87: Milwaukee Brewers (46-40) vs. Chicago Cubs (39-45)

The Brewers aim to take the series lead as they take on the Cubs at American Family Field. Adrian Houser takes the mound for the Crew as lefty Justin Steele is on the hill for the Cubs.

Yelich leads off and plays left field, while Owen Miller hits cleanup and is playing first. Jahmai Jones starts at DH, while Andruw Monasterio gets the nod at second base.

The first pitch will be at 7:10 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.