Devin Williams blows save, Cubs scored three in ninth to win 4-3

Box Score

The Brewers hoped to take the series lead against the Cubs in the third game of their four-game series. Adrian Houser took the mound against Justin Steele. Both pitchers pitched a clean first two innings, but with the Reds still a game and a half ahead of the Brewers in the NL Central, the Brewers need to keep pace, especially with three games against the Reds coming up this weekend.

The Cubs got to Adrian Houser in the third inning, when Mike Tauchman was hit by a pitch and reached third on an error from Owen Miller and an infield single out of Seiya Suzuki. Ian Happ then hit an RBI single that brought home Tauchman, giving the Cubs an early 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee responded in the bottom half of the third inning, when William Contreras scored Andruw Monasterio on an RBI single, tying the game at one run apiece. Both teams were held quiet at the plate until the sixth inning, when Willy Adames led off the inning with a solo home run, giving the Brewers the lead. Milwaukee continued adding to their lead when Jahmai Jones hit a single and scored on an RBI single from Brian Anderson.

With a two-run lead heading into the ninth, the Brewers brought in Devin Williams, their All-Star closer who has been lights out all season. Cody Bellinger led off the inning with a single, and Jared Young reached on an infield single that pushed Bellinger to second. Down to his last strike with two outs, Tauchman doubled to left, scoring both runners and tying the game at three. The Cubs then took the lead on an error from Brian Anderson that scored Tauchman, giving the Cubs a 4-3 advantage. Milwaukee would go down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth and lose the third game of the series in another heartbreaker.

The final game of the series is on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. Marcus Stroman takes on Freddy Peralta as the Brewers attempt to split the series.