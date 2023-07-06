Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

After a pair of heartbreaking losses Tuesday and Wednesday against the Cubs, the Brewers escaped with a victory on Thursday, keeping pace with the scalding-hot Reds, who have now won five straight after beating the Nationals in extra innings on Thursday afternoon. Milwaukee trails Cincinnati by two games in the NL Central and with three games slated for this weekend, they have an outside chance at taking over the division lead heading into the All-Star break.

Pitching Matchups

Friday, July 7 @ 7:10 p.m.: Corbin Burnes vs. Andrew Abbott

Burnes has had plenty of inconsistencies this season, but his last time out against the Pirates was one of his best starts of the season. After a perfect five innings to start the game, he allowed two walks and a hit by pitch before giving up the first hit of the game for two runs in the sixth. He ended up totaling seven innings, allowing two runs on one hit, two walks, and one hit batter with seven strikeouts in the win. Overall this season, he has an even 4.00 ERA across 17 starts with 96 strikeouts in 101 1⁄ 3 innings.

Abbott, who made his MLB debut against the Brewers back in early June, could not have a better start to his young career. Through six starts, the lefty has a 1.21 ERA with 42 strikeouts over 37 1⁄ 3 innings. His last start against the Padres resulted in 12 strikeouts across 7 2⁄ 3 innings while allowing one run on four hits and a walk.

Saturday, July 8 @ 3:10 p.m.: Colin Rea vs. Luke Weaver

Rea has been one of the most reliable arms in Milwaukee’s rotation over the course of the season, going at least five innings in each of his last seven starts and in 13 of 14 starts overall. He has a 4.40 ERA on the season, but his last two times out, he’s allowed just three runs across 13 innings on eight hits and two walks with six punchouts.

In a young Reds rotation, Weaver is the veteran with eight seasons of experience under his belt. Unfortunately for him, that hasn’t translated into much success. Through 14 starts this season, Weaver has a 6.72 ERA. His month of June was especially bad, as he allowed 24 runs across 21 innings (10.29 ERA). His last time out against the Nationals, Weaver allowed two runs across five innings of work.

Sunday, July 9 @ 1:10 p.m.: TBD vs. TBD

Neither team has announced their starter for the series finale Sunday, although this would be Julio Teheran’s turn through the rotation for Milwaukee. After a hot start in a Brewers uniform, Teheran has allowed 13 runs over his last two starts (11 2⁄ 3 innings), raising his ERA to 3.64 through eight starts this season.

The Reds went to Brett Kennedy the last time through their rotation. In his season debut, Kennedy allowed four runs across five innings en route to a victory. In seven career starts with the Padres and Reds, Kennedy is 2-2 with a 6.82 ERA over 31 2⁄ 3 innings.

Prediction

Milwaukee’s inconsistencies in the Cubs series may come back to bite them even more against a lethal Reds team that is 41-24 since a rough 7-15 start to the season. I’ll take Cincinnati to win two of three heading into the break.