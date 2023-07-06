Game Thread #88: Milwaukee Brewers (46-41) vs. Chicago Cubs (40-45)

After two demoralizing games, the Brewers head into the final game of the series against the Cubs looking for a series split. Freddy Peralta is on the mound and hoping to lead the Brewers to the split. Here are the lineups for today.
The series finale starts now.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 6, 2023
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew | @fleet_farm pic.twitter.com/gYLa3Qfqfx
Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the finale in Milwaukee!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 6, 2023
Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/jFiRURNpcA
