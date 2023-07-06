 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #88: Milwaukee Brewers (46-41) vs. Chicago Cubs (40-45)

The Brewers go for a series split

By -JP-
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

After two demoralizing games, the Brewers head into the final game of the series against the Cubs looking for a series split. Freddy Peralta is on the mound and hoping to lead the Brewers to the split. Here are the lineups for today.

