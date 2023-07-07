Game Thread #89: Milwaukee Brewers (47-41) vs Cincinnati Reds (49-39)

The Brewers take on the division-leading Cincinnati Reds as Milwaukee remains two games behind the top spot. Corbin Burnes takes the mound for the Crew while Andrew Abbot is on the hill for the Reds.

Yelich leads off and starts in left, while Owen Miller bats fourth and plays first base. Andruw Monasterio starts at second, while Brian Anderson starts at the hot corner.

The first pitch is at 7:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple and Spotify and follow on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.