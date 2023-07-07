Brewers take game one against Reds, 7-3

Box Score

The Brewers entered a massive series against the division leaders as they were only two games behind the Reds. Corbin Burnes took the mound for the Brewers against Andrew Abbott for Cincinnati. With a series win, the Brewers will have regained the top spot in the division, and continue trying to earn a playoff spot.

Milwaukee’s offense got going early, with three straight doubles from Contreras, Adames, and Miller which scored two runs. Joey Wiemer would get involved in the bottom of the second inning, blasting a towering solo home run to left center to increase the Brewers' lead to 3-0.

The Reds would answer back in the top of the fifth, as breakout prospect Elly De La Cruz led off the inning with a single. Joey Votto then hit a two-run home run to bring the game within a run. The Brewers would get those runs right back in the bottom of the fifth, as William Contreras led off the inning with a single to left, and Willy Adames followed that up with a two-run home run to left, giving the Brewers a 5-2 lead.

Victor Caratini would give the Brewers some insurance in the bottom of the seventh when he scored Blake Perkins on an RBI single. Joey Votto would double to right field in the ninth inning that scored a run, but Devin Williams was able to come in and finish the game, giving Milwaukee a huge 7-3 victory.

Game two of the series will showcase Colin Rea on the mound facing Luke Weaver and will start at 3:10 CDT on FS1 and 620 WTMJ.