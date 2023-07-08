Brewers expected to call up Abner Uribe Saturday

A video from Hector Gomez late Friday night shows right-handed pitcher Abner Uribe crying as he breaks the news to his parents that he’s getting the call up to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Moments in which RHP Abner Uribe breaks down in tears when he breaks the news to his parents that he was call up by the Milwaukee Brewers. pic.twitter.com/3vaGZdedVJ — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) July 8, 2023

Uribe, who was signed out of the Dominican Republic as an 18-year-old in 2018, is now 23 and ranks as Milwaukee’s No. 9 prospect. Through five seasons in the minors, Uribe is 7-2 with a 3.89 ERA, primarily in a relief role (60 games, six starts).

This season, he’s spent time with both Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville, with a 1.96 ERA in 22 appearances across both levels. He features a 100-plus mph fastball, which has largely helped him strikeout 125 batters in 88 career innings, including 41 in 23 innings this season.

The Brewers have not yet officially announced the roster move, but it seems more than likely that they’ll announce the move sometime today. It’s unclear who will be demoted for Uribe, although Tyson Miller, who was just promoted on July 5, allowed a run while recording two outs in Friday night’s win over the Reds. Miller has been demoted and promoted multiple times this season to keep Milwaukee’s bullpen arms fresh, so it’s possible that will once again be the case this weekend.