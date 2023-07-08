Brewers officially call up Abner Uribe, DFA Tyson Miller

The Brewers officially announced the promotion of Abner Uribe, with Tyson Miller designated for assignment to clear the roster spot.

RHP Abner Uribe recalled from Triple-A Nashville.



RHP Tyson Miller designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/HutLFOgkdu — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 8, 2023

Miller struggled across seven appearances with the Brewers, with a 5.79 ERA and seven strikeouts over 9 1⁄ 3 innings.

The 23-year-old Uribe allowed no runs on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings this past spring training. He has a 1.96 ERA between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville this season, and he’ll now have a chance to work out of the Brewers bullpen in the final two games ahead of the All-Star break.