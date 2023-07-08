 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brewers officially call up Abner Uribe, DFA Tyson Miller

Miller struggled in seven appearances for Milwaukee

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: Spring Training-Milwaukee Brewers Photo Day Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers officially announced the promotion of Abner Uribe, with Tyson Miller designated for assignment to clear the roster spot.

Miller struggled across seven appearances with the Brewers, with a 5.79 ERA and seven strikeouts over 9 13 innings.

The 23-year-old Uribe allowed no runs on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings this past spring training. He has a 1.96 ERA between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville this season, and he’ll now have a chance to work out of the Brewers bullpen in the final two games ahead of the All-Star break.

