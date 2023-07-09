Corbin Burnes added to NL All-Star Roster, Devin Williams will not pitch in All-Star Game

For the third straight year, Corbin Burnes is an All-Star (even if it took a little more time to earn the spot). He was officially named to the team yesterday afternoon, replacing Spencer Strider on the roster. Burnes was one of four pitchers added to the NL roster to replace pitchers that will not pitch in the game.

Though it has been a down year by Burnes’ standards, he’s still been leading the rotation for the Brewers. He has a 3.94 ERA and 4.28 FIP this season, leads the team in innings pitched with 107 1⁄ 3 and games started at 18, and is second on the team in strikeouts with 102.

Corbin Burnes joins Devin Williams as the Brewers two All-Star selections this season. They will represent the Brewers on Tuesday night in the All-Star Game in Seattle. However, Williams will not pitch in the All-Star Game, though he will be present in Seattle. Craig Kimbrel was selected to the team to replace Williams on the roster.