Pitching carries Brewers to 1-0 win over Reds

An RBI single by Jesse Winker was all the Brewers needed as they took down the Reds 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Brewers scored their lone run in the first inning, and it held up thanks to a stellar performance by Wade Miley and the bullpen.

Christian Yelich led off the bottom of the first with a double, and Winker drove him in with a base hit up the middle.

Miley successfully navigated a tough Reds lineup, firing six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

The left-hander escaped jams in each of his final three innings.

Cincinnati threatened with a leadoff double by Matt McClain to start the fourth, but Miley struck out Jonathan India, Elly De La Cruz, and Spencer Steer in order to keep the Reds off the board.

A pair of two-out walks in the fifth put runners on first and second, but Miley fanned Kevin Newman to end the threat.

In the sixth, singles by India and De La Cruz once again put the go-ahead run on first base, but Miley struck out Steer again and induced a groundout from Joey Votto to end his day.

Craig Counsell then turned things over to his A relievers. Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps, and Devin Williams each worked a perfect inning to secure the win. The trio combined for six strikeouts across three innings.

The Brewers end their first half with a series victory while winning 11 of their 17 consecutive games leading up to the All-Star break.

The Brewers return to play on Friday. They will once again face the Reds, this time on the road for another three-game series.