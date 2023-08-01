Brewers acquire Andrew Chafin from Diamondbacks for Peter Strzelecki, per reports

The Brewers made their third addition with a few hours remaining before the trade deadline. Ken Rosenthal reports that Milwaukee is acquiring left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin from the Arizona Diamondbacks. John Gambadoro adds that Arizona is receiving Peter Strzelecki in exchange.

Brewers get LH reliever Andrew Chafin from Diamondbacks, source tells @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2023

The Diamondbacks return from the Brewers for Andrew Chafin is Peter Strezlecki a young bullpen arm — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 1, 2023

The move is effectively a swap of big-league talent designed to help both teams. Chafin and Strzelecki fit more cleanly into their new bullpens than they did with their previous teams.

Justin Wilson’s lat injury left the Brewers once again in need of a left-handed reliever alongside Hoby Milner. Chafin fills that need.

Strzelecki, who has a high-upside arsenal and began the year as the primary setup man to Devin Williams, fell to a lower leverage role after a brought month of June and was eventually optioned to Triple-A. He’ll have a clearer path to big-league innings in Arizona.

In 34 1⁄ 3 innings this year, Chafin owns a 4.19 ERA and 3.13 FIP with a career-high 32.7% strikeout rate. For his career, he has worked to a 3.31 ERA and 3.16 FIP in 435 innings. While Chafin has done his best work against left-handed hitters, he has also held righties to a .654 OPS throughout his career.