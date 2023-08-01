 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #108: Milwaukee Brewers (57-50) @ Washington Nationals (45-62)

Brewers look to break a four-game skid

By Jack Stern
Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

After a late rally by the Nationals last night dealt the Brewers their fourth straight loss, the Crew will look to bounce back with a win tonight behind Freddy Peralta.

Peralta is coming off his best start of the season last week against the Reds, tying a career-high with 13 strikeouts in six scoreless innings. His mound opponent will be Josiah Gray, who was an All-Star selection this year.

Mark Canha makes his Brewers debut tonight, batting sixth as the designated hitter.

Lineups

