Game Thread #108: Milwaukee Brewers (57-50) @ Washington Nationals (45-62)

After a late rally by the Nationals last night dealt the Brewers their fourth straight loss, the Crew will look to bounce back with a win tonight behind Freddy Peralta.

Peralta is coming off his best start of the season last week against the Reds, tying a career-high with 13 strikeouts in six scoreless innings. His mound opponent will be Josiah Gray, who was an All-Star selection this year.

Mark Canha makes his Brewers debut tonight, batting sixth as the designated hitter.

Lineups