Game Thread #108: Milwaukee Brewers (57-50) @ Washington Nationals (45-62)

After a late rally by the Nationals last night dealt the Brewers their fourth straight loss, the Crew will look to bounce back with a win tonight behind Freddy Peralta.
Peralta is coming off his best start of the season last week against the Reds, tying a career-high with 13 strikeouts in six scoreless innings. His mound opponent will be Josiah Gray, who was an All-Star selection this year.
Mark Canha makes his Brewers debut tonight, batting sixth as the designated hitter.
Lineups
Night two against the Nats.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 1, 2023
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/mOJMdQkV3j
'tis baseball o'clock, folks. pic.twitter.com/JWLqSBToqg— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 1, 2023
Loading comments...