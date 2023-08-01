Luis Urias sent to Red Sox in last-second deadline deal

Luis Urias is going to the Boston Red Sox in a last-second trade deadline deal completed by Matt Arnold.

The Brewers will receive Bradley Blalock, a minor-league pitcher, in the deal, per Adam McCalvy.

Hearing the Brewers will get 22-year-old right-hander Bradley Blalock from the Red Sox for Luis Urías. 2.19 ERA in 11 starts at Low A this season in his comeback from Tommy John surgery in '22. https://t.co/SZ9jkImMB4 — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) August 1, 2023

In 20 games with the Brewers this season, Urias batted a measly .145/.299/.236 with one homer and five RBIs (51 OPS+) while dealing with injuries. In 330 games across four seasons with the Brewers, Urias batted. 239/.335/.403 with 40 homers and 138 RBIs (103 OPS+).

Blalock, who turns 23 in December, pitched to a 2.19 ERA across 11 starts between the Red Sox' Single-A and High-A affiliates.