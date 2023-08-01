Brewers snap losing streak with 6-4 win over Nationals

Box Score

It seemed the Brewers were reliving a frequent story from their current road trip when they blew an early 1-0 lead against the Nationals on Tuesday night, but a big fourth inning staked them to a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in a 6-4 win.

After an RBI single by Andruw Monasterio in the top of the second inning to make it 1-0, Freddy Peralta labored through a three-run inning that saw Washington score all of its runs with two outs.

Peralta issued two walks to the bottom of the lineup and allowed RBI singles to Jake Alu and CJ Abrams. Frelick caught Abrams rounding second base with a strong throw to cutoff man Carlos Santana to end the inning and stop the bleeding at a 3-1 Nationals lead.

Peralta nearly allowed another run in the third, but Frelick recorded his second outfield assist in as many innings, cutting down Dominic Smith at the plate for the third out.

That preceded a big fourth inning that saw the Brewers plate four runs on three walks and RBI singles by Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer. The rally knocked starter Josiah Gray out of the game after 3 2⁄ 3 innings.

Staked to a 5-3 lead, Peralta settled in and retired nine of his final 10 batters faced. In six innings, Peralta allowed three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts.

William Contreras added an insurance run with an RBI double in the seventh inning to expand the lead to 6-3.

Abner Uribe allowed a leadoff triple in the seventh that scored to make it 6-4, but Joel Payamps and Devin Williams each worked perfect innings to seal the win.

The Brewers have a chance to take the series tomorrow afternoon. Wade Miley returns from the injured list to start the rubber match, and MacKenzie Gore starts for the Nationals. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CT.