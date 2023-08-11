 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #117: Milwaukee Brewers (62-54) vs Chicago White Sox (47-69)

Brewers look to take game one of the three game set.

By Herschel_Winkelman
Corbin Burnes takes on Michael Kopech as the Brewers look to take game one against the White Sox. With Milwaukee still in first place in the NL Central, wins during August and September are crucial for a potential postseason bid.

The first pitch is at 7:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

