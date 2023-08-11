Game Thread #117: Milwaukee Brewers (62-54) vs Chicago White Sox (47-69)

Corbin Burnes takes on Michael Kopech as the Brewers look to take game one against the White Sox. With Milwaukee still in first place in the NL Central, wins during August and September are crucial for a potential postseason bid.

The first pitch is at 7:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple and Spotify and on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.