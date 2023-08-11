Brewers win game one against Chicago in extras, 7-6

Box Score

With Milwaukee two and a half games ahead of the Cubs for the top spot in the Central entering tonight’s game, Brewers fans were happy to see Corbin Burnes on the mound facing Michael Kopech. With the White Sox struggling and the Brewers looking to gain a postseason bid, games in August and September are important down the stretch.

Milwaukee got on the board early, when William Contreras singled to center that scored Yelich who led the game off with a walk. Chicago would respond in the bottom half of the first when Yoan Moncada hit an infield single to score Benintendi, and Grandal hit a sacrifice fly to score Jimenez, giving the Sox a 2-1 lead.

The Brewers would immediately respond in the top half of the second inning when Victor Caratini led off with a solo blast to tie the game. The White Sox would respond again in the bottom of the third, as Eloy Jimenez blasted a two-run home run that gave Chicago another lead.

Chicago would add more insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth, as Tim Anderson hit an RBI single scoring Oscar Colas. Milwaukee would answer back immediately with a two-run single from Willy Adames that scored Carlos Santana and Sal Frelick.

Milwaukee would take a 6-5 lead in the top of the sixth inning when William Contreras hit an infield single that scored Caratini and Joey Wiemer was able to come home on a throwing error. Chicago would again tie the game when Andrew Vaughn grounded out to second but it scored Jimenez.

The game would stay tied at 6 runs apiece heading into extra innings, where Mark Canha came on to pinch hit and doubled to left that scored Brice Turang. With a one-run lead, Abner Uribe came on to finish the job, securing the win for the Brewers.

