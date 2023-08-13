Brewers rally for 3-2 win over White Sox

Box Score

For the second straight day, the Brewers put together a late rally for a win over the White Sox. This time, it was a three-run seventh that put the Brewers ahead for good in a 3-2 win.

Brandon Woodruff made his second start after returning from the IL and had another good day. He pitched 6 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits. One of those came on an RBI groundout in the third from Elvis Andrus after Gavin Sheets doubled and Oscar Colas singled. The other was on a solo home run by Yoan Moncada in the sixth. Those were Woodruff’s only big mistakes in his start.

It took the Brewers offense a while to get going, though. The Brewers did have a runner in scoring position in the second and fourth innings, but couldn’t score them. In the seventh inning, the offense finally broke through. Mark Canha started off the inning with a walk and Andruw Monasterio singled to put two runners on base. After Brice Turang flew out and moved the runners up, Tyrone Taylor cashed them in with a two-RBI double, tying the game at 2-2. Two batters later, William Contreras singled to bring in Taylor, and the Brewers had the 3-2 lead.

From there, the Brewers went to the bullpen to lock down the end of the game. Woodruff pitched to two batters in the seventh and got one out before being replaced by Hoby Milner. He took the next 1 1⁄ 3 innings, retiring the four batters he saw while striking out one. Elvis Peguero finished the eighth, then turned it over to Devin Williams in the ninth. Williams struck out the side to end the game and secure the Brewers win.

Andruw Monasterio had a two-hit day to lead the offense, and Tyrone Taylor went 1-for-4 with the two-RBI double. Mark Canha went hitless but did walk twice and scored one of the runs for the Brewers.