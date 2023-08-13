Game Thread #119: Milwaukee Brewers (64-54) @ Chicago White Sox (47-71)

Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers will try and finish off a sweep of the White Sox on Sunday afternoon. It’s been almost a month since the Brewers have swept an opponent (July 14th-July 16th vs the Reds), and they have one of their best starts on the mound in Peralta. In his last five starts, opponents are batting just .173 with 44 strikeouts. On the other end, the White Sox will start Dylan Cease. Cease allowed just one hit, but seven walks, his last time out in the victory over the Yankees.

The Brewers have won three straight one-run games. They enter Sunday with the second-best record in one-run games, Meanwhile, the White Sox are at the bottom third in the league in such games.

