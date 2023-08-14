Minor League Roundup Week #20

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week 20 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds bounced back this week, going 4-2 against the Indianapolis Indians (19-19), improving to 20-18, 2.5 games behind the St. Paul Saints (23-16) in the International League West standings.

Patrick Dorrian had another huge week for the Sounds, slashing .316/.350/.789 with three homers and seven RBIs, leading the team with six hits. Jahmai Jones and Owen Miller also homered for Nashville, and Keston Hiura slashed a solid .333/.429/.389 with six hits and two RBIs. As a team, the Sounds slashed .204/.305/.328 with five homers and 33 runs scored on the week.

Robert Gasser had another quality start this week, going six innings and striking out nine while allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. Evan McKendry and Janson Junk also had quality starts, with McKendry allowing one run across six innings and Junk allowing three runs across six frames. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff finished the week with a 3.12 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 49 innings.

The Sounds now welcome the Charlotte Knights (6-33) to Nashville for six games. Nashville went 3-3 against Charlotte back in June.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers lost four of six to the Tennessee Smokies (26-13) to fall to 21-18 in the second half, although the team did take over first place in the division, one game ahead of both Montgomery and Pensacola.

Lamar Sparks and Freddy Zamora led the team on offense this week, with Sparks slashing .353/.450/.647 with one homer and three RBIs, and Zamora slashing .389/.476/.556 with one homer and five RBIs. Carlos D. Rodriguez slashed .440/.481/.480 with a team-high 11 hits and six RBIs. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .276/.383/.367 with three homers and 29 runs scored on the week.

Jacob Misiorowski struck out nine batters across just 3 ⅔ innings, while Carlos F. Rodriguez allowed two unearned runs and struck out six over 5 ⅓ innings in a victory. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers finished the week with a 5.17 ERA and 67 strikeouts over 54 innings.

Biloxi now heads back to Mississippi to take on the Braves (16-22). The Shuckers are 10-11 against their division rivals this season.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers split a six-game set with the Dayton Dragons (23-19) to remain at .500 with a 21-21 record, five games behind the Cedar Rapids Kernels (26-16) in the second half.

2023 draft picks Mike Boeve and Brock Wilken both homered for the Rattlers, along with catcher Alex Hall. Wilken slashed .409/.500/.682 on the week with a team-high nine hits, while Hall had eight hits of his own. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .244/.335/.356 with three homers and 29 runs scored this week.

Edwin Jimenez had a strong start for Wisconsin, going 7 ⅓ innings while allowing one run on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Tyler Woessner allowed two runs across five innings with six strikeouts, and Nate Peterson went a scoreless four innings with five strikeouts. As a staff, the Rattlers finished the week with a 4.75 ERA, striking out 67 batters over 55 innings.

Wisconsin now heads to Cedar Rapids to take on the Kernels with a chance to close in on the division leaders. The Rattlers are 7-5 against the Kernels this season, including a 4-2 series win at the end of July.

A Carolina

The Mudcats won four of six against the Delmarva Shorebirds (17-24) to improve to 27-15, remaining five games ahead of Down East and Lynchburg in the Carolina League North standings.

Luke Adams hit another homer this week, joined by Jace Avina, Kay-Lan Nicasia, and Jose Sibrian as the four players to homer. Sibrian had the best week of the four, slashing .462/.529/.769 with a team-high seven RBIs. Jesus Chirinos slashed a strong .563/.682/.625 with a team-high nine hits and six walks this week. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .276/.388/.367 with four homers and 35 runs scored.

Logan Henderson had another strong start, allowing just one run on three hits and no walks across 5 ⅓ innings, striking out eight. With the great performance, Henderson lowered his season ERA to 2.61 across 15 starts (62 innings) with 84 strikeouts. Alexander Vallecillo allowed one run on one hit and no walks with six strikeouts across five innings, and Jesus Rivero gave up no runs on three walks and five strikeouts in a four-inning save. As a team, the Mudcats finished the week with a league-best 3.33 ERA, striking out 53 batters across 54 innings.

Carolina now heads to Kannapolis to battle the Cannon Ballers (20-22). The Mudcats are 12-6 against Kannapolis this season, including a 5-1 series win at the end of July.

*Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)

(MLB No. 2) OF Jackson Chourio (AA): .000/.091/.000 (10 at-bats), 0 HR, 0 RBI; .284/.340/.471 (395 at-bats), 17 HR, 71 RBI (MLB No. 22) OF Sal Frelick (MLB): .286/.400/.524 (21 at-bats), 1 HR, 4 RBI; .253/.361/.384 (229 at-bats), 5 HR, 34 RBI (MLB No. 34) C Jeferson Quero (AA): .167/.250/.333 (18 at-bats), 1 HR, 3 RBI; .283/.368/.482 (251 at-bats), 14 HR, 42 RBI (MLB No. 38) RHP Jacob Misiorowski (AA): 3 ⅔ IP, 3 H, 2 ER (4.91 ERA), 4 BB, 9 SO; 65 ⅓ IP, 41 H, 27 ER (3.72 ERA), 39 BB, 98 SO (MLB No. 55) 3B/OF/2B Tyler Black (AAA): .143/.308/.238 (21 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .262/.405/.491 (332 at-bats), 14 HR, 50 RBI LHP Robert Gasser (AAA): 6 IP, 3 H, 3 ER (4.50 ERA), 2 BB, 9 SO; 107 ⅓ IP, 93 H, 47 ER (3.94 ERA), 43 BB, 133 SO RHP Carlos F. Rodriguez (AA): 5 ⅓ IP, 1 H, 0 ER (0.00 ERA), 4 BB, 6 SO; 95 ⅔ IP, 61 H, 28 ER (2.63 ERA), 47 BB, 124 SO 3B Brock Wilken (High-A): .409/.500/.682 (22 at-bats), 1 HR, 5 RBI; .333/.493/.549 (51 at-bats), 2 HR, 12 RBI OF Luis Lara (A): .190/.261/.190 (21 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .285/.379/.354 (274 at-bats), 2 HR, 21 RBI SS Cooper Pratt (Rookie): .308/.286/.462 (13 at-bats), 0 HR, 3 RBI; .370/.406/.481 (27 at-bats), 0 HR, 7 RBI

*MLB.com released new prospect lists on Thursday that includes 2023 draft picks, adding Brock Wilken, Luis Lara, and Cooper Pratt to the team’s top 10 prospects.