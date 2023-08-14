Brewers Week in Review: Week 20

Last Week’s Results

Monday: Brewers 12, Rockies 1

Tuesday: Rockies 7, Brewers 3

Wednesday: Brewers 7, Rockies 6

Friday: Brewers 7, White Sox 6

Saturday: Brewers 3, White Sox 2

Sunday: Brewers 7, White Sox 3

Division Standings

Milwaukee Brewers: 65-54

Chicago Cubs: 61-57 (3.5 GB)

Cincinnati Reds: 62-58 (3.5 GB)

Pittsburgh Pirates: 53-65 (11.5 GB)

St. Louis Cardinals: 52-66 (12.5 GB)

Last Week

Brewers: 5-1

Cubs: 3-3

Reds 3-3

Pirates 3-4

Cardinals 3-2

Top Pitching Performance

Freddy Peralta had a huge outing on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, where he struck out 13 batters and allowed only one hit in seven innings of work. With Peralta having been so inconsistent throughout the year, this was important for him to regain confidence.

Top Hitting Performance

Andruw Monasterio has had a week to remember, hitting .360 across five games. In his 25 at-bats, Monasterio totaled nine hits, including a double, two home runs, and four RBIs. Hopefully, Monasterio can keep up his red-hot bat at the plate.

Injury Notes and Roster Moves

Abraham Toro & Blake Perkins

Milwaukee has recalled Abraham Toro from Triple-A and has placed outfielder Blake Perkins on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

Rowdy Tellez

Tellez has been injured for a while dealing with his finger but has been sent on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville. It seems likely he’ll return to the team during the road trip to Los Angeles and Texas this week.

Bennett Sousa

Sousa returned from the 60-day injured list and was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

Justin Wilson

Wilson, who was injured while warming up for his first MLB appearance after Tommy John surgery, was moved to the 60-day injured list with a left lat strain.

Tyler Naquin

Naquin was sent to the White Sox for cash early last week.