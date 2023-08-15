Brewers Reacts Survey: How many wins will the Brewers need to win the NL Central?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The 2023 MLB season is coming to a close as we reach the dog days of August before the season wraps up on October 1. Entering a pair of big series against the Dodgers and Rangers, the Brewers are 65-54 with a 3.5-game lead over the Cubs and a four-game lead over the Reds.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we’re asking fans how many wins the Brewers will need to clinch a division title for the second time in three years. With the team’s current win percentage of .546 averaged out to 162 games, the Brewers are on pace to win about 88.5 games. That would exceed Milwaukee’s 2022 win total of 86 wins, which put them one game out of a playoff spot. It would not, however, surpass the win total of recent NL Central winners.

The Cardinals won 93 games to win the division in 2022, Milwaukee won 95 games in 2021, St. Louis won 91 games in 2019, and Milwaukee won 96 games thanks to a game 163 tiebreaker with the Cubs in 2018.

At the Cubs’ current win pace, our neighbors to the south are on track to win 83.75 games, while the Reds are on pace to win about 83 games. How many games do you think it’ll take for the Brewers to win the division this season? Answer the survey below and stay tuned for results later this week.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ZMHUVY/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.