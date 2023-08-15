Brewers place J.C. Mejia on IL, recall Trevor Megill

The Brewers are set to start a three-game series against the Dodgers tonight in Los Angeles. Before the series starts, they made a roster move. They placed reliever J.C. Mejia on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation. As a corresponding move, they recalled Trevor Megill from Triple-A Nashville.

Mejia had been pitching well for the bullpen, with scoreless appearances in six of his first seven games. However, his last two have been more rocky. He allowed two runs against the Pirates on August 6. He then allowed three runs in the ninth inning of the Brewers 7-3 win over the White Sox on Sunday.

Trevor Megill returns to the major league roster after being optioned on August 3. So far this season, Megill has a 5.09 ERA and 2.65 FIP in 17 2⁄ 3 innings with the Brewers. He also has a 4.09 ERA and 1.69 FIP for the Nashville Sounds this season.

This is the fourth time Megill has been recalled this season, which becomes significant at this point. A player can only be optioned to the minors five times in a season. Megill has been optioned by the Brewers three times this season and once by the Twins at the start of the season. He can be optioned back to the minors once more, then he would have to pass through outright assignment waivers to be sent to the minors after that.