Game Thread #120: Milwaukee Brewers (65-54) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46)

It’s a battle of the two longest current win streaks in baseball, as the Brewers take their four-game win streak into LA to face the Dodgers, who are on an eight-game win streak. To kick off the series, Adrian Houser will take the mound against Bobby Miller. Miller carries a 6-2 record against Houser’s 4-3 record.

The Dodgers have one of the most dangerous offenses in baseball. They are currently second in the MLB in home runs (186) and third in runs (664). Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts headline the stacked lineup. Betts leads the club in home runs with 31, while Freeman carries a team-best .339 average and 83 RBI.