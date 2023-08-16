Game Thread #121: Milwaukee Brewers (65-55) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46)

The Brewers face the Dodgers again tonight in the second contest of a three-game series.
The Crew will attempt to rebound from a subpar showing in Tuesday night’s 6-2 loss. They'll look to do so behind Wade Miley, who faces fellow left-hander Clayton Kershaw.
Sal Frelick draws his first career big-league start against a southpaw, Joey Wiemer starts in center field, and Brian Anderson joins the lineup in lieu of Brice Turang. Andruw Monasterio moves to second base with Anderson manning third.
Wade Wednesday on deck.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 16, 2023
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/zbh9uypmiv
Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. Brewers: pic.twitter.com/rS9C1cB0Bj— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 16, 2023
Loading comments...