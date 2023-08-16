 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #121: Milwaukee Brewers (65-55) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46)

Wade Miley and Clayton Kershaw square off in a battle of veteran lefties

By Jack Stern
Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Brewers face the Dodgers again tonight in the second contest of a three-game series.

The Crew will attempt to rebound from a subpar showing in Tuesday night’s 6-2 loss. They'll look to do so behind Wade Miley, who faces fellow left-hander Clayton Kershaw.

Sal Frelick draws his first career big-league start against a southpaw, Joey Wiemer starts in center field, and Brian Anderson joins the lineup in lieu of Brice Turang. Andruw Monasterio moves to second base with Anderson manning third.

