Another loss to Dodgers follows similar script as Brewers fall 7-1

The Brewers fell to the Dodgers for the second straight night, and Wednesday’s 7-1 loss followed an eerily similar script to that of the previous evening.

Milwaukee committed two errors—a pair of catcher’s interference calls on William Contreras, plus a fly ball missed by Joey Wiemer for a double—recorded just three hits and allowed seven runs on eleven hits despite holding the Dodgers to a 32.1% hard hit rate.

Contreras’ first catcher’s interference game in the first inning against JD Martinez after Will Smith reached on an infield single. That loaded the bases, helping the Dodgers score on a groundout by Amed Rosario to make it 1-0.

Mark Canha tied the game in the top of the second with a solo home run, his first as a Brewer, but the Dodgers grabbed two more in the bottom half to make it 3-1. Miguel Rojas homered, Smith picked up another infield single, and the second catcher’s interference against Martinez plated the second run of the inning.

A sacrifice fly by Smith in the fourth made it 4-1. Miley would toss another scoreless inning after that, ending his night with four runs allowed (three earned) across five innings.

Miley allowed seven hits despite holding the Dodgers to an 83.2 mph average exit velocity,

Los Angeles added two more in the sixth against Abner Uribe, the first of which scored on a warning track fly ball by Freddie Freeman. Joey Wiemer got to the ball but failed to catch it. The play was scored as a double.

Smith followed with an RBI single to make it 6-1.

Chris Taylor added the final run of the night with a solo home run off Andrew Chafin in the eighth.

Meanwhile, the offense failed to do much against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodger bullpen. They did record 10 hard-hit balls, but eight of them went for outs.

Former Brewer Rule 5 pick Gus Varland fired two scoreless innings to close out the game. It was his first appearance with the Dodgers after the club selected him to the roster on Tuesday.

The Brewers are staring down a sweep in the series finale Thursday night. Corbin Burnes starts opposite Lance Lynn. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. CT.