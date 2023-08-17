Game Thread #122: Milwaukee Brewers (65-56) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (73-46)

It’s been a rough time in Los Angeles for the Brewers, as they lost their first two against the Dodgers to start this week. They’ve also been outscored by a 13-3 margin. Corbin Burnes looks to stop that streak today as he takes the mound for the final game of the series. Opposing him is a familiar face: Lance Lynn. This will be Lynn’s 22nd game against the Brewers, but his first since 2021 and fourth in the last eight seasons. Lynn has a career 2.16 ERA against the Brewers. Lynn struggled with the White Sox (6.47 ERA) before being traded to the Dodgers, where’s he allowed just four earned runs in 18 innings for a solid 2.00 ERA.

Here are the lineups for tonight. Game will be broadcast on the usual channels (Bally Sports Wisconsin, Brewers Radio Network) as well as MLB Network for out of market viewers.