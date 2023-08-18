Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Fans say Brewers need 85-92 wins to claim division

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

With only 40 games left on the regular season schedule, the Brewers enter Friday’s game against the Rangers with a two-game lead over the Reds and a 2.5-game lead over the Cubs following their loss to the Royals earlier in the day.

Following a three-game sweep at the hands of the Dodgers, the Brewers are sitting with a 65-57 record, putting them on pace for about 86 wins, within the 85-92 win range targeted by voters in our latest poll. However, to meet the 89-92 wins that 51% of fans said the team will need to take the division, the Brewers will need to step it up in the final month and a half.

The Reds and Cubs are both slightly behind the pace of the Brewers, on track for about 83 wins apiece. With six more games against the Cubs and no more games against the Brewers, the Crew will need to capitalize on their other opponents down the stretch, especially given Chicago’s favorable remaining schedule (Royals, Tigers, Pirates (twice), Brewers (twice), Reds, Giants, Diamondbacks (twice), Rockies (twice), and Braves).

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.