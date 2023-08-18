Game Thread #123: Milwaukee Brewers (65-57) @ Texas Rangers (72-49)

Following a sweep of the White Sox in Chicago, the Brewers were swept in the last three days by the Dodgers, giving Milwaukee a 3-3 record to open their nine-game road trip. The Brewers will wrap up the road trip with three games against the Texas Rangers in Arlington starting Friday night.

Brandon Woodruff gets the ball for the Crew opposite Andrew Heaney for the Rangers. Christian Yelich is at DH tonight with Mark Canha starting in left field and batting cleanup. Sal Frelick gets the night off against the lefty with Joey Wiemer and Tyrone Taylor round out the outfield. Besides Yelich, Brice Turang is the only other pure lefty in the lineup, batting eighth and starting at second base.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.