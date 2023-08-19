Brewers reinstate Rowdy Tellez from IL, send Abraham Toro to Triple-A

First baseman Rowdy Tellez was reinstated from the injured list, with infielder Abraham Toro optioned to Triple-A Nashville to open up a roster spot, the Brewers announced Saturday.

1B Rowdy Tellez reinstated from the 10-day injured list.



INF Abraham Toro optioned to Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/Vl5cn8k0eT — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 19, 2023

Tellez, who has been out with right forearm inflammation and a hand injury since July 5, is scheduled to start at DH and bat sixth on Saturday. In 79 games with the Brewers this season, Tellez has slashed .213/.285/.388 with 12 homers and 36 RBIs for an OPS+ of 83, which would mark the worst season of his career.

In an eight-game rehab assignment with the Nashville Sounds, Tellez slashed .226/.294/.387 with one homer and five RBIs, including a walk-off homer on Wednesday night.

Toro has had success with the Brewers in limited opportunities this season, slashing .444/.524/.778 with two homers and nine RBIs in nine MLB games for a 252 OPS+. He’s also held his own with Nashville this season, slashing .288/.367/.458 with six homers and 44 RBIs across 71 games with the Sounds.