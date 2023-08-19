 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #124: Milwaukee Brewers (66-57) @ Texas Rangers (72-50)

Brewers look to secure series win, winning road trip in Texas Saturday afternoon

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers will go for a series win in Arlington on Saturday afternoon, as Freddy Peralta toes the rubber for the Crew opposite Dane Dunning for the Rangers.

Rowdy Tellez returns to the lineup as the designated hitter, batting sixth. Sal Frelick gets the start in center after a leaping catch to end Friday night’s game, with Christian Yelich and Tyrone Taylor in left and right, respectively.

First pitch is at 3:05 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports 1.

