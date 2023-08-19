Brewers take game two in Texas, 6-1

Box Score

The Brewers took game two of three in Texas on Saturday afternoon, winning 6-1 behind a strong start from Freddy Peralta and a balanced offensive output from the Milwaukee lineup.

After Christian Yelich and William Contreras both failed to reach in the first, Carlos Santana put the Brewers on the board with his second homer in as many days, putting Milwaukee up 1-0.

The Brewers added to their lead in the third with another two-out rally, as Santana walked and Sal Frelick and Willy Adames both hit singles to make it 2-0.

Following a strong first two innings Peralta — including five strikeouts in the first six batters — Peralta got into some trouble in the third, giving up back-to-back singles to Travis Jankowski and Ezequiel Duran to put runners at the corners. He then induced a grounder from Leody Taveras, which wiped out Duran but scored Jankowski, cutting the lead to 2-1.

Peralta then struck out Marcus Semien but walked Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe to load the bases for power hitter Adolis Garcia. Peralta escaped the jam with a strikeout of Garcia, keeping the 2-1 lead intact.

Adames stayed hot with a homer to lead off the sixth, making it 3-1 Milwaukee. Mark Canha followed that up with a double, later scoring on an Andruw Monasterio single for a 4-1 lead.

Contreras and Santana hit back-to-back doubles themselves to start the seventh, giving the Crew a 5-1 lead. The sixth run came around with another two-out rally in the ninth, as Joey Wiemer, Adames, and Canha all singled to make it 6-1.

Peralta shined across 5 2⁄ 3 innings, striking out 11 batters while allowing one run on four hits and two walks. The double-digit strikeout total marks Peralta’s fifth such performance this season and third 10-plus strikeout game in his last five starts. Peralta also lowered his ERA to 3.97 with the win, the lowest his ERA has been since May 8.

Hoby Milner, Abner Uribe, Joel Payamps, and Trevor Megill combined for a scoreless final 3 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing just one baserunner via a walk while striking out seven.

Offensively, Adames led the day with a huge 4-for-4 day, including three singles, a homer, and a walk. All five of Adames’ at-bats went to a two-strike count, showing Adames’ bat-to-ball skills and plate discipline kicking into high gear after a rough first four-plus months of the season. He’s now 7-for-9 this series, improving his season slash line to .213/.296/.391.

Santana, Frelick, Canha, and Taylor all had two-hit days themselves as the Brewers combined for 15 hits in the win.

The Brewers secure the series win and a winning road trip with the victory, and they’ll go for a series sweep on Sunday afternoon. Adrian Houser starts opposite Max Scherzer in the finale. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. CT.