Wade Miley returns from IL stint, Owen Miller demoted to Nashville

The Brewers announced the reinstatement of Wade Miley from the 15-day IL Wednesday morning, with Owen Miller sent down to Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.

Miley has been out since mid-July with left elbow discomfort caused by bone spurs. The IL stint was his second of the season, after missing a month with a left lat strain from May 17 to June 17. In 13 starts with the Crew this season, Miley is 6-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 46 strikeouts across 67 2⁄ 3 innings (139 ERA+).

On the other side of the move, Miller heads down to Nashville. After a strong month of May, Miller has declined precipitously, slashing just .219/.254/.305 with one homer and eight RBIs in his last 30 games while also sporting a rough 24:6 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He’s slashing .264/.303/.375 with five homers and 27 RBIs in 86 games with Milwaukee this season (86 OPS+).

With the additions of Mark Canha and Carlos Santana at the deadline, paired with Miller’s decline, Miller was on the verge of losing more playing time, which has already declined since Brice Turang was recalled at the end of June.