Game Thread #109: Milwaukee Brewers (58-50) @ Washington Nationals (45-63)

Wade Miley officially makes his return from the injured list this afternoon, as the Brewers look to take the series victory over the Nationals. Miley will go up against MacKenzie Gore, who carries a 6-8 record with a 4.42 ERA into today’s match-up.

The Brewers will be without rookie Sal Frelick for today’s contest. In last night’s victory, Frelich crashed into the right field wall trying to track down a fly ball. He said after the game that he is feeling banged up, but X-rays came back negative. In his spot will be Tyrone Taylor.

A new addition to the outfield, Mark Canha will make his first start as a Brewer. Canha was acquired via trade from the Mets, where he slashed .245/.343/.381. He will get the start in left field with Joey Wiemer rounding out the outfield in center. Christian Yelich will start in the DH position for the final game of the series.

Lineups